We moved to Scarsdale almost four years ago and soon after experienced our first Scarsdale contested election. We didn’t have the local experience to understand the process or know the candidates, but we were struck by the amount of public animosity targeted by a few individuals toward the nonpartisan system.
Fast forward to February 2020 and not much has changed. I decided to get more involved to better understand the process and answer the question — is it really “rigged” as a few have alleged?
I joined the Scarsdale Forum Climate Resilience Committee and Friends of Scarsdale Parks (FOSP). My interest in sustainability is both personal and professional. I have dedicated more than 21 years working as an environmental scientist, ultimately owning a successful permitting and compliance business assisting clients with environmental impacts analysis, wetland mitigation, and navigating Clean Water Act regulations.
Working with FOSP to sustain and enhance our green space, trees, streams and wetlands was a natural step for me to volunteer and support my new community.
I first met Lena Crandall during her tenure as village trustee and liaison to the FOSP. She was very engaged in our meetings, articulating her knowledge about environmental issues and offering advice and viable solutions to environmental issues pressing upon the village. I got to know Lena while supervising the planting of about 200 native shrubs and saplings in Harwood Park during the community wetland restoration planting day in 2018.
What struck me most about Lena’s commitment to the community was how approachable and transparent she was in answering questions and listening to the volunteers on a variety of subjects. She dug into the mud with the rest of us while taking the time to get to know the community planting team. This is the type of person we want as village trustee.
Lena inspired me to become more involved. In 2019 I ran and was elected by my peers in Fox Meadow for a position on the Citizens Nominating Committee. I was thrilled to be a part of the process interviewing and vetting candidates along with 29 other volunteers from our community elected by their respective neighborhood voters. We carefully reviewed the trustee candidates’ community service track record and conducted due diligence through local references.
Subsequently, each person on the CNC committee contributed to an open and thorough discussion and ultimately agreed to nominate the following on the ballot for trustees: Lena Crandall, Justin Arest and Randy Whitestone, and Joaquin Alemany for village justice. Thirty volunteers elected by their neighborhood peers came together to review and nominate the nonpartisan slate. There is more engagement in this electoral process than there is in state elections.
I’m proud to be a part of this nonpartisan process and happy to report the system is not “rigged.” I suspect the details of village politics are something most Scarsdalians have little time or bandwidth for, which is why the CNC’s work in vetting candidates is important. I stand by our choices.
Remember to vote Wednesday, March 18 at Scarsdale Congregational Church.
AMY LAARTZ
Old Orchard Lane
The CNC does not ask any of the candidates one single question about anything: professional expertise, ethics, tax paying history, or how they would handle different municipal challenges. Also, why has the CNC never selected a person of color to run on the slate? Voter turnout in Scarsdale in this single party system is 2-4% of all registered voters. How is that this nonpartisan party boosts engagement?
