I am pleased that my friend and neighbor Jonathan Lewis has decided to run for a second term as trustee in this year’s village board election, which will be held Tuesday, March 16 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church. Before commenting on Jonathan and his impressive work on behalf of the community, I want to share my thoughts on Scarsdale’s electoral system.
Since moving to Scarsdale in 1997 it has been very interesting to watch and learn how Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system can provide a coherent and steady voice in the leadership of our village. The nonpartisan party does not exist in a vacuum. There is a cross-section of representation that spans across the neighborhood associations, boards and councils and the Scarsdale Forum, which all direct the needs and wants of the Scarsdale community into village hall.
This effect is amplified by sustainable generational volunteerism. This means that over a course of years, residents volunteer their time and in many cases their expertise. Many stay involved on various committees and efforts for 20-plus years, which is both generous and amazing. As these volunteers remain involved, they also evolve, starting from a bake sale in Davis Park, moving on to becoming a neighborhood association president, then Scarsdale Forum chairperson and eventually a trustee or mayor.
This process involves a core group of engaged volunteers who develop a collective memory of where we as a village have been and where we are going. As new residents become involved, the core group changes with them and of course people move on. This type of dedicated continuity would be impossible to replicate with slam-dunk partisan politics, which is why I think this system works for Scarsdale.
I first met Jonathan Lewis at Arthur Manor meetings, where he helped us focus on traffic safety concerns, then at the Scarsdale Historical Society, where he went as far as staging a puppet show to assist Eda Newhouse [the society’s former president] with fundraising, followed by being president of the Forum to membership on the school board. Not only was Jonathan highly effective in all these roles, but he was learning the many facets of our village’s inner workings and becoming a perfect candidate for the village board. When he was selected by the nominating committee as trustee in 2019, I thought, “Wow! We could not do better.” Jonathan has been a major thought leader on the village board and a terrific asset to our community and he deserves both our thanks and our support in the March 16 election.
JOHN BONANNO
Former co-president Arthur Manor NA
Former co-chair Forum Neighborhood Character Committee
