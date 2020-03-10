I am writing to encourage the citizens of Scarsdale to vote on March 18 for the candidates of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party (Justin Arest, Lena Crandall, Randall Whitestone and Joaquin Alemany).
My opinion is based on my almost 50 years living in Scarsdale, during which I have been an active community volunteer, and on my experience serving for 28 years on the Westchester Fair Campaign Practices Committee (WFCPC) from which I have taken a leave of absence.
WFCPC was established in 1990 to respond to charges of unfair practices made by candidates against their opponents in both fall and spring for any state or local election held in Westchester. What I have witnessed in neighboring communities similar to Scarsdale — false information, personal attacks, self-aggrandizement, charges and counter charges, anger and mistrust — continues from election to election and tears apart the fabric of a community. These observations have made me grateful for our nonpartisan system, which has provided overall good, honest government.
That our nonpartisan system continually enlists new people to participate — people who generally have made significant community contributions — also serves us well.
During my nearly five decades in Scarsdale, I have served on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) three times, the last time approximately five years ago. I have also served on the School Board Nominating Committee.
The CNC, a publicly elected body, is the core of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system. Nominees for village office are selected by the CNC on the basis of their demonstrated interest in various village activities which, among other things, reflects their ability to relate to people. CNC members vet potential nominees in several ways including reviewing their records of community involvement and contacting those residents the nominees have worked with. This is true for the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party candidates this year.
This is not to say, however, that the system is perfect. The nonpartisan system, of which the CNC is the core, has evolved over time as successive generations of Scarsdalians have modified it to adjust to changing circumstances and community desires. The Non-Partisan Resolution — the foundational document for the nonpartisan system in Scarsdale — has been amended more than 40 times by public vote since its issuance in 1930. However, fewer people are willing to run for both the CNC and for village office. The reasons they give vary from no time, to reluctance to run against friends and neighbors, or unwillingness to lose.
Many potential candidates say “another time, another year.”
For the system to work, it requires broad participation and support. Everyone I know who has served as part of the nonpartisan system has found it worthwhile.
So this season, I urge residents to demonstrate their support for a nonpartisan system that has served our village well for decades. Vote Row B for the Citizens’ Non-Partisan slate — Arest, Crandall, Whitestone and Alemany — on March 18 at Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
EVELYN STOCK
Catherine Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.