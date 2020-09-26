Evidenced by lawn signs proudly displayed on residential streets supporting our health care heroes at White Plains Hospital, the Black Lives Matter movement and campaigns for various candidates, there’s no doubt about the fervent sense of community and belief in the necessity for civic engagement that Scarsdale residents share.
As a recent graduate from Scarsdale High School, I have personally been inspired by the increase in youth activism. This year, it is more important than ever that Scarsdale youth continue this trend of being instigators of change by turning out to the polls this November to vote.
To ensure that the voices of youth voters are heard and to make voting easy and accessible for everyone this year, Student PIRGs, a nonprofit youth organization, partnered with Rock the Vote to launch studentvote.org. This is a free one-stop online resource for students to access information about voter registration, polling places, absentee ballots and ways to vote safely in New York.
I encourage my peers to check their voter registration status and to make a plan for voting as soon as possible. These simple tasks will go a long way in guaranteeing that the youth vote is heard this election season.
MAGAN CHIN, SHS ’20
School Lane
