Happy New Year, Scarsdale.
The “dirty rag” on Spencer Place has been removed leaving a well-mannered streetscape telling us what Scarsdale is, just as the Harwood Building does.
Let’s keep it that way.
Matthew Callaghan
Former village trustee and fire commissioner
Carman Road
