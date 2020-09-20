The Nov. 3 general election is fast approaching. Although it is not clear how New York will be faring amid the pandemic, the good news is that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature have adopted a variety of measures which will make it easier and safer to participate in the election.
This year, voters have three ways in which they can vote: 1) by absentee ballot; 2) in person during early voting; and 3) in person on Election Day.
All New York registered voters fearful of contracting COVID-19 may apply for and vote by absentee ballot using “temporary illness” as the reason for their absentee ballot request. The Westchester Board of Elections website (https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/absentee-ballots) details the variety of ways you can apply for an absentee ballot, including through a newly established online portal. The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot is Oct. 27, but voters are encouraged to apply NOW. Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the board of elections on Nov. 10. Please note that mailed absentee ballots without a postmark must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 4, to be counted. Those not comfortable with the delivery of mail service but wishing to avoid the possibility of long lines at the polls may return their completed absentee ballots to drop boxes, which will be stationed at the board of elections, early voting polling locations, and Election Day polling locations.
Early voting will take place between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. This year, Westchester voters can vote at any early polling site in the county. Be sure to check early voting locations and times. (https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2020). Westchester voters may also place absentee ballots in drop boxes at any early voting polling locations.
Election Day is Nov. 3, and you can vote only at your assigned polling location. (https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/find-polling-place). Social distancing and other precautionary measures will be enforced to ensure safety when voting. You may also place your absentee ballot in the drop box at your Election Day polling location.
As Election Day nears, the governor may need to pass additional measures related to the November general election. The League is continuing to monitor potential new voting legislation. Updates can be found at www.lwvs.org/voter-information/. You may also visit the NYS League of Women Voters website at My.lwv.org/new-york-state.
If you have any questions regarding voting, contact the Scarsdale League of Women Voters, voter service at: LWVSVoterService@gmail.com. We know that the ever-changing rules can be confusing, and we are happy to answer any questions.
Alissa Baum
Beatrice Sevcik
Voter Service co-chairs
League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
