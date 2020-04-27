I support the nonpartisan slate in the upcoming village election, and I am concerned that the Voters Choice Party is jumping the gun on fiscal issues relating to our village budget and our current lockdown.
The nonpartisan slate, from my perspective, stands for a calm, deliberative approach to the potential lack of revenue and budget crunching. I would hate to see this whole process become hyperpartisan.
Personally, I am extremely concerned that the village may consider layoffs. In this time when we are asking “essential” workers, including our police, fire, sanitation and others, to do so much for us, it behooves us to at least recognize their efforts by holding to a no-layoff policy.
MYRA SAUL
Lincoln Road
