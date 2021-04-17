Do Scarsdale residents know that our village is getting $1.96 million from the American Rescue Plan and the U.S. Congress with one half or $989,000 coming in the next 60-plus days in our new fiscal budget year starting June 1?
Will Scarsdale taxpayers get a tax break in their high property taxes in the coming fiscal year? At the moment the answer is no as the village board’s tentative budget has a tax increase of 2.99%. It is time for our new mayor and two new elected trustees and the entire board to reduce any village tax increase to less than 2% and take into account the $1.96 million of new money coming into village coffers. Every $400,000 can reduce the village tax increase by 1%.
Do Scarsdale taxpayers want lower taxes? Then now is the time to act. Send your protest emails against a 2.99% village tax increase to mayor@scarsdale.com and village clerk dconkling@scarsdale.com.
The proposed tax increase for Scarsdale residents for the coming year school tax is only +1.93%.
Remember that every tax increase compounds over time and that is why we taxpayers have to keep any tax increase at a minimum.
The village board will meet in a work session next Tuesday to discuss the public hearing and the final tax increase for the June 1 fiscal year.
BOB HARRISON
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
Fox Meadow Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.