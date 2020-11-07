The following letter sent Nov. 3 to Scarsdale Board of Trustees is published here at the writer’s request.
Dear Mayor Samwick and Trustees,
The Scarsdale Inquirer spoke for a lot of residents in its Oct. 20 editorial “Leave the Leaves.”
The pandemic is bad enough without having to endure the nearly constant high-decibel whine of gas-powered leaf blowers, the over-the-top emissions and fuel stink they generate and the dirt, pesticides and other chemicals, and fecal matter they spread to neighboring properties. Yuck!
The facts in the editorial are undisputed. The leaders in nearby Larchmont, after careful study and community engagement, decided to rid their village of these machines. We need to take up that same inquiry in Scarsdale and weigh the acknowledged health and environmental damage caused by gas-powered leaf blowers and their negative impact on our quality of life against their benefits. Electric lawn care equipment for commercial use is available and continues to improve as municipalities across the country move to ban gas blowers.
In the meantime, we simply can’t do another six weeks of this. Please grant some relief now. Please limit the hours during which gas leaf blowers can be operated — 8 a.m. is too early. And take back our Village in a Park for the enjoyment of residents by banning blowers on weekends. Gas-powered blowers torment residents in our more densely populated neighborhoods. Ban their use 50 feet from the property line starting now. At the very least, can you say no more than one blower at a time?
Please mayor and trustees, give us a break!
ANNE HINTERMEISTER
Chase Road
