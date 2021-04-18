If you are a person who cares about those who lack basic necessities, there is a lot to be proud of in the historic New York State budget that just passed. The money to pay for it came largely from taxing New Yorkers with incomes of $1 million and up. If you make less, your state income taxes will not change. The tax increases are larger for those making $5 million and $25 million. This is progressive taxation of income that hits those who should be able to afford it.
The budget took a step toward addressing educational disparities that deprive poor children, especially children of color, of equal opportunity. Finally, long overdue money for our public schools, which is owed under a 2006 decision of our highest court, will be paid over a period of years. Foundation aid to our public schools will be increased $1.4 billion this year, on top of $13 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Plan and the December stimulus bill.
To prevent New Yorkers from becoming homeless, the state will distribute $2.3 billion in federal funds to pay up to a year’s rent for tenants in debt to their landlords, as well as $100 million in state funds for tenants ineligible for the federal money. This will help small landlords and boost the economy.
Undocumented workers were hit hard by COVID-19. They lost work, and, because of their front facing jobs and other factors, came down with the virus in disproportionately large numbers. Undocumented workers are essential. Many deliver our food, care for children and parents, cut our lawns, clean our houses and work in local businesses. Their contributions were recognized by this historic budget.
Undocumented workers who can prove they live in New York, but who did not qualify for federal stimulus money, will be able to recover some of their lost income. The largest checks, which amount to about $300 for each week of unemployment, will go to workers with Taxpayer ID numbers and a history of paying taxes.
Finally, our legislators fended off Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed cuts to health care dollars for hospitals and the poor during a pandemic. Cuomo wanted a $65 million cut to public hospitals’ reimbursement for unpaid care, a $94 million across-the-board 1% cut in Medicaid payments, and a 50% cut to the state’s contribution to New York City’s health department. Thankfully, Cuomo’s cuts were rejected.
This is a moral budget; one that we all should celebrate in these difficult times.
DEBORAH PORDER
Lawrence Road
