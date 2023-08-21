To the Editor,
I am writing to you regarding the article “New law criminalizes dissemination of ‘deepfake’ images in NY” published in the Inquirer on July 28.
It is irrefutable that manufactured information, especially when visually compelling, will have detrimental effects if purposefully alleging some moral wrongdoing. Sadly, as repugnant as “deepfake” images or news are, the move by the New York State Legislature to criminalize it and its dissemination may prove to be a shot across the bow of the First Amendment.
The crux of concern that motivated the NYS Legislature purportedly focused on false pornographic images damaging reputations — let us set aside the fact that society goes to great lengths to deny that pornography is part of human culture. Their reasoning feels more like a red herring than the true impetus for the law. A more credible motive would be the implied criminality when it comes to defamation of character and the accompanying fear that such defamation would prove unstoppable or irreversible. I use the term “implied” here because one must choose to believe the defamatory images and choose to act upon those beliefs.
The unspoken larger concern is that the masses will lend credibility to such “deepfake” images and “fake news” enough so to solicit their emotional, knee-jerk responses. Further, that this could precipitate into hysteria, mob-rule, or sway votes. The realist might argue that this is the world we live in and that we must give priority to placating the emotional public. The idealist would argue not to perpetuate sensationalism as a substitute for striving to educate and inform.
The concept of “deepfake” is just a catchy term for “fake news” created through technological advancements in the digital manipulation of images (including video) with exceeding ease. The sophistication involved in creating falsified imagery is undeniable, but is it criminal? This new law smacks of censorship in that it decides what can and cannot be viewed, which presumes to manage opinions.
News reporting has long since transitioned from innately providing information to being “infotainment.” Consider the much broader implications of what this new law prohibits being published given the ubiquity of fake news and its dissemination. For example, tabloids have a long history of being a source of entertainment presented as sensationalist news. Meaning, we cannot ignore the reputation of a news source.
With the evolution of what constitutes as news, we have learned that we cannot believe everything we read on the internet nor see on social media. Surely, we should have enough experience to take any published images or words with a healthy dose of skepticism. If “deepfake” images allege criminal behavior, let that be the purview of the appropriate enforcement agency. The choice to lend credence to such images (and take action) lies in the audience, not the publishers.
ALEXANDRE JAFFEUX
Brookline Road
