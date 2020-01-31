There was another pedestrian accident in the town of Greenburgh on Jan. 23 — the seventh in recent months. A 14-year-old was struck by a motor vehicle crossing a New York State-owned road — Central Avenue. A little over a week earlier another pedestrian was hit by a car crossing the Bronx River Parkway. She died as did a woman at another location weeks earlier. This summer two brothers were hit by a car crossing another section of Central Avenue, leaving a local church. I mention this to highlight how unfair NYS laws are. New York State has authorized red light cameras in cities but not in towns or villages. White Plains recently received $2.4 million in red light camera-related tickets. Thirty-five thousand four hundred and ninety-four violations were issued. Yonkers and other cities already have permission to use red light cameras to deter speeding and unsafe driving.
I believe that NYS should authorize the town of Greenburgh and all towns and villages to also place red light cameras and issue tickets to those who violate the law. I will ask the legislature to mandate that all the funds we receive be dedicated to sidewalks, crosswalk enhancement, or pedestrian, motorist education. Unlike other communities that have received funds for red light cameras, I am proposing that every penny we receive could only be used for safety purposes. At the minimum the cameras and signage on the roads would act as a deterrent which will make our roads safer. The goal is not to just trap drivers but to slow down the speeds driven. These speed cameras would be very helpful on roads leading to schools.
If White Plains is able to have speed cameras why shouldn’t Greenburgh? Central Avenue, 9A, Saw Mill River Road are all busy NYS roads. Cars speed all the time. Why should the NYS Legislature treat safety differently in different communities? If we receive more funds for safety initiatives we could step up the construction of sidewalks in neighborhoods that have been asking for them, instead of building only a few new sidewalks a year. We could make a big difference — sooner rather than later.
It makes absolutely no sense for NYS officials to discriminate against towns and villages when it comes to pedestrian safety. Another option: if the state legislature doesn’t want to approve red light cameras they can authorize speed cameras which would act as a deterrent to speeding.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
