The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale wants the public to know they can have a voice in how New York state and federal legislative districts are drawn.
Under federal law, redistricting must occur every 10 years, following the census, to ensure that legislative districts are roughly equal in population. Redistricting influences who appears on your ballot, where you can vote, and how communities are represented in government. The composition of a district determines the issues elected officials may choose to pursue and the issues they choose to ignore.
New York State has established a new Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to draw district lines. The IRC is seeking public input to help identify communities of interest, so that it can draw lines fairly. The IRC has announced eight public hearings to be held virtually around the state between July and August. The public hearing for the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Scarsdale, is scheduled for Aug. 2. Participants must register no later than 2 p.m. on Aug 1.
Providing testimony at this redistricting hearing is a way to influence your community’s district maps for the next decade. For more information, visit https://nyirc.gov/meetings.
The League of Women Voters of New York State is also facilitating a training workshop for those interested in writing and presenting compelling redistricting testimony. Register for the July 27 workshop at https://lwvny.org/redistricting-2021-people-powered-fair-maps-nys/.
ALISSA BAUM
President, League of Women Voters of Scarsdale
