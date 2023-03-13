The New York State Legislature should reject Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal that would enable the state to override local zoning if a locality does not comply with state quotas to build affordable housing.

The Westchester Municipal Officials Association, many town supervisors and mayors object to the plan to give the state power to overturn local zoning. Local zoning enables a community to maintain the character and integrity of the community. Communities have different needs.

