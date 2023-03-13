The New York State Legislature should reject Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal that would enable the state to override local zoning if a locality does not comply with state quotas to build affordable housing.
The Westchester Municipal Officials Association, many town supervisors and mayors object to the plan to give the state power to overturn local zoning. Local zoning enables a community to maintain the character and integrity of the community. Communities have different needs.
I believe we need to address New York’s severe housing shortage and I offer another suggestion. New York State should provide financial incentives to taxpayers who live in communities that meet or exceed their housing quota. When the New York State Legislature approved the tax cap under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a provision was included. Only taxpayers who live in communities that complied with the tax cap would be eligible for a tax rebate. Local governments that voted to exceed the tax cap would have to explain to their constituents why they wouldn’t get the tax credit. This incentive worked. Most communities comply with the tax cap.
New York State should do something similar with housing. Each community should be asked by the state to build a certain amount of affordable housing units in their community. If they comply, the taxpayers who live in that community would be eligible for additional tax relief. If the locality does more than required, the tax relief check would be greater. Governments should also be offered additional financial assistance from the state if they exceed housing construction goals that the state sets for them. Encourage local governments to approve more housing by making additional grants available to those that cooperate.
An obstacle to housing development proposals has always been NIMBY —not in my back yard. If taxpayers would get a check from the state because their community did more, I think NIMBY could possibly be replaced by YIMBY — yes in my backyard.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
