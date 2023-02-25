I write in response to Alec Clarke’s letter [“Edgemont residents have right to make decision for themselves”]published in the Inquirer on Feb. 17, concerning the proposed incorporation of Edgemont as a separate village.
By narrowly defining who can vote in an election to break away from Greenburgh, current Village Law disenfranchises affected Greenburgh residents who fall outside that definition. Simply put, the people who are prevented from voting are the ones being disenfranchised. “That’s the way the law works” is a disingenuous response.
