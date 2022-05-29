I am writing this letter in opposition to the Little League lighting proposal for the Crossway Field.
We all know what makes Scarsdale so attractive in today’s world — the beauty of our homes, recreational areas and business districts. This is because we have strict building codes that keep it this way. The proposed lights are not consistent with the goal of these codes and will negatively impact our local community and Scarsdale.
If lights are such an important necessity for the enjoyment of sports in our community, then why is there no lighting on all the tennis courts and fields in Scarsdale at this time? Why did Scarsdale oppose Westchester County when it wanted to install a driving range with lights at Saxon Golf Course? The answers are obvious. It promotes exactly what we don’t want here in Scarsdale — to disrupt the tranquility of our community.
At times, change can be good, but this is not one of those times.
Andrew M. Casden, M.D.
Harvest Drive
