April is Occupational Therapy Month so I wanted to take a quick minute to write about what OT is (and isn’t). Almost 20 years ago I was shadowing at a hospital to see if I’d like to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy (OT). The therapist I met with told me “It’s a great field if you don’t mind explaining what you do for the rest of your life.” I’ve never grown tired it!
What we do: OTs help people participate in everyday activities that they need and want to do. We use evidence-based approaches and honor unique lifestyles and personal values as we create each individual treatment plan. This may look like safely strengthening muscles in the hands so a mom with arthritis can push a stroller. It may look like selecting and teaching adaptive devices for dressing after hip surgery, using cognitive strategies so a person with dementia can prep a meal, or helping a child with special needs excel at school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.