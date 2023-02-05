I read your front page article on Old Colony Road (“Work to restart on development in Edgemont that raised drainage concerns,” Jan. 27). I am quite disappointed that the article failed to provide full background on the project. Further, it was devoid of any discussion of how the drainage and traffic issues were extensively researched and addressed.
This project was originally proposed more than five years ago as a 10-lot subdivision. Working with the Planning Board, the project was re-proposed as a five-lot subdivision, and ultimately a four-lot subdivisions was settled upon.
Even with this significantly reduced proposal, there were still two key concerns that needed to be thoroughly studied and addressed by the applicant to gain approval — drainage and traffic.
This development was to be built on a steep slope with a number of trees to be removed and there was evidence of large puddles of water collecting below the property on Pipeline Road. So, the impact of this project potentially making the problem worse needed to be addressed. The applicant worked with the town engineer to study the source of the problem and to devise a plan to actually improve on the current situation.
After a year of study and meetings, it was determined the water was actually coming from the higher elevations above this property and running through it. There was a narrow drainage pipe on the property that connected to a substandard pipe on Pipeline Road. The applicant agreed to re-pipe the system as part of this development resulting in less water coming off the property than pre-built status.
Traffic safety was also studied extensively with the Town of Greenburgh Traffic and Safety Department as well as a professional traffic consultant. Several improvements were made to mitigate any impact of the four new driveways. These improvements included: lowering the speed limit on Old Colony Road to 25 mph, enforcing the no-parking zone on one side of the street, adding a digital speedometer to slow down the traffic and an improved sidewalk along the frontage of the property.
There have obviously been some issues with this project as construction commenced. The town’s building inspector is on top of these and will continue to monitor the project as it progresses. The town has handled this project with great diligence and professionalism. To intimate otherwise demonstrates at best a superficial knowledge of the facts, a lack of understanding of the land use process and is a disservice to the community.
Chair, Town of Greenburgh Planning Board
