This responds to two letters in last week’s Inquirer (Ms. Livson and Mr. Fishman) concerning the Elmwood site proposal. While I cannot address the issues surrounding Elmwood since it is an ongoing case, I can discuss the process and community participation.
Land use decisions are governed in large part by SEQRA (State Environmental Quality Review Act). In Elmwood, the SEQRA process is currently what is under way with the town board being the lead agency with other agencies such as the planning board providing their perspective. SEQRA must be completed before any other land use decisions are made.
When a project is large like Elmwood or is deemed to possibly have a significant environmental impact, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) must be developed, including findings outlining how any environmental impacts can be mitigated. This statement is several 100 pages long and is reviewed by the lead and involved agencies as well as other interested parties. Generally, a consultant is hired to help the lead agency through this complex document. The study takes into consideration virtually all aspects of environmental impact including land disturbance, trees, water runoff, traffic, population increase and number of school age children. The agencies take a great deal of time reviewing this document, and, in the case of Elmwood, sought out community input.
The community’s role in the SEQRA process (when invited to participate) is no different than its role in any land use decision. The land use boards are looking for community insight into the environmental aspects discussed above. Residents’ insight is valuable since they live in the community and therefore have knowledge of the current conditions that the land use board may or may not have. But, let me be clear. The land use boards are looking for facts, not opinion.
New York courts have long recognized the rights of landowners to develop their property. That does not mean the property can be developed with disregard to the impacts on the surrounding community. It means that the job of a land use board should be to find ways to balance the rights of the landowner while mitigating the environmental impact of developing the land.
Sometimes, this can be a difficult job. But the final decisions made by a land use board must be made on facts, not opinion. Land use decisions are not and cannot be made based on the popularity of the project or the preference of the community.
In terms of town’s comprehensive plan, it should be used as a guide in land use approvals. But, the land use board must consider how a project impacts or addresses all aspects of the plan — not just one. This too can be a balancing act where the project does a great job addressing some aspects of the plan but needs to slightly compromise another aspect to achieve those benefits.
I encourage people to attend land use board meetings via Zoom and learn more about the process.
Hugh Schwartz
Chair, Greenburgh Planning Board
