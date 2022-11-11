I absolutely loved the article by Deborah Skolnik [“Photo exhibit reveals how Hoff-Barthelson’s headquarters evolved over the decades,” Nov. 4] and the research by Dana Matsushita on the history of 25 Popham Road.
Hoff-Barthelson played a very integral part in my children’s lives, paralleling their Scarsdale Schools education. I’ll never forget when we first moved to Scarsdale in the early 1980s and I wanted my son, age 4 or 5 at the time, to continue the music education he started when we previously lived in Riverdale. I made an appointment for us to meet with Hoff’s then director, Mary Helton.
I had no idea how my youngster was going to react on an “interview” with the director. Mary Helton was so kind and treated my son as if he were a miniature adult. He just ate that up. As part of the interview he tapped out some rhythm Mary had him repeat. I was a little nervous — first-born child, I did not want any screwups. And of course, there weren’t any! He did great and got accepted. Then and there, something triggered in both of us that never left.
I’ve attended so many recitals in Hoff’s auditorium where little kids, faces scrubbed, hair often wet from being freshly shampooed, prepared for that very first recital, barely reaching the pedals. While they waited in the back of the auditorium, Mary cued them for their turn, giving them a gentle pat on the shoulder to proceed down the aisle. After their performance, as the applause receded, walking back to their seats, their eyes would lock with Mary’s smiling one’s.
Our son performed in many piano recitals and was also in jazz ensembles, loving and thriving in every moment.
My younger son’s music education also began during the elementary years. He played the clarinet and performed in various chamber groups and Hoff’s Festival Orchestra. All this was done happily after school, several days a week, mainly when Joan Behrens Bergman took the helm after Mary retired. She, too, had a stellar and genuine engaging way with the students.
My boys’ love of music is steadfast and adds an extra dimension to their lives as adults. I remained on the Friends of Hoff board for years after my boys graduated.
Fond memories abound of Master Classes with members of the New York Philharmonic, followed by the children having dinner (prepared by Friends’ members) at the school with the illustrious musicians.
The Holiday Music Festival in early December triggers more happy memories of performances and food stations that represented cuisines from Hoff’s international population — Indian, Chinese, Greek, Korean, French and more. I prepared potato latkes since Hanukkah was around the same time.
The cacophony of music in the hallways will always bring me back to the kinder, gentler time that Hoff has frozen in place for me.
A true gem in our community, currently under the direction of Ken Cole, I’m sure, going forward, 25 Popham Road will remain Hoff-Barthelson Music School.
