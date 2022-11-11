I absolutely loved the article by Deborah Skolnik [“Photo exhibit reveals how Hoff-Barthelson’s headquarters evolved over the decades,” Nov. 4] and the research by Dana Matsushita on the history of 25 Popham Road.

Hoff-Barthelson played a very integral part in my children’s lives, paralleling their Scarsdale Schools education. I’ll never forget when we first moved to Scarsdale in the early 1980s and I wanted my son, age 4 or 5 at the time, to continue the music education he started when we previously lived in Riverdale. I made an appointment for us to meet with Hoff’s then director, Mary Helton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.