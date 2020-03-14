This letter, which was written on March 13, is being published at the request of Mayor Marc Samwick.
On Tuesday, March 10, the Village Board hosted a presentation on the topic of COVID-19. As conceived, the presentation was planned to help combat misinformation circulating in the Scarsdale community about COVID-19.
As we are now painfully aware, the information session went far afield, straying from its intended public education messaging and into divisiveness — precisely the sort of questionable information that I sought to combat in scheduling the event. Chinese and Chinese American members of the Scarsdale community were understandably offended by the presentation’s content, which failed on many levels to comport with Scarsdale standards.
The Village of Scarsdale deeply regrets having unintentionally provided the forum for such corrosive content to be publicly disseminated. I personally feel a deep sense of accountability for letting our Chinese and Chinese American residents down. That will not happen again. I am particularly troubled by the potential for children to be impacted in connection with the presentation. I stand ready to work with Scarsdale Schools to convey a clear message that stresses inclusiveness and values diversity.
In Scarsdale, cultural commonalities and differences are both valued assets. We support a respectful, multicultural environment and strongly reject bias towards any group of people. We recognize our moral and ethical responsibility to value all persons, to firmly oppose discriminatory behaviors and practices, and to embrace the inherent value that all individuals bring to this special place we all call home: Scarsdale.
We live together, work together, and play together. We are one, but with many treasured facets.
The Village is committed to working collaboratively with our Chinese and Chinese American residents to make amends. To that end, I have requested that the Village’s Council on Human Relations, comprised of resident volunteers with skills in the areas of conflict resolution, cultural sensitivity, and community relations, take the matter under consideration and engage members of Scarsdale’s Chinese and Chinese American community in a constructive process targeting full understanding of the issue, as well as creation of a report of findings and supporting recommendations. Our goal is to support restoration of public trust amongst our valued Chinese and Chinese American residents.
Sincerely,
Marc Samwick
Mayor
I have read the Mayor’s apology letter thoroughly.
As a Chinese American living here long, I appreciate the thought and effort the mayor has put in to reach out to us, especially during this trying time of leading local effort in combating the coronavirus. It takes great character to owning the lapse, and then quickly remediate the damage. Also thank you for your continued volunteer service in the village.
On the question of governance, each resident needs to ask themselves if you the community is delivering value. You pay a lot in taxes. Are you getting your money’s worth?
I’m touched by Mayor’s courage and strong will to unite Scarsdale as one. Thank you Mayor Marc Samwick! Since 3/18 election is getting really close, I’ll cast my vote solely based on the policy and agenda of each candidate. This mishap doesn’t play a role in my decision making anymore. No matter which party wins in the end, I, as a proud Scarsdale resident, sincerely hope Scarsdale will be strongly united and more inclusive, and different voices from each every resident will be listened.
It is very good that the mayor apologized after the doctor spewed his ethnocentric and medical quack remarks. What the mayor and Board of Trustees have not explained is why not a single one of them stopped the doctor or said anything at the time? It is always easy to apologize after the fact. IS he apologizing now only because there was such backlash at the 8pm trustee meeting? By his own admission, the mayor was working some prepared remarks rather than listening to the very doctor whom he invited? And why has the mayor never apologized for the damage inflicted on Scarsdale residents from the Ryan reval for which he voted during his tenure as trustee? The true problem with being under single party rule is that there is no accountability at Village Hall. I find it incredible that the myth of how allegedly beneficial this party is has lasted as long as it has.
