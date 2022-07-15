If you are not a citizen of the United States and of New York you cannot vote in U.S. or New York elections. But in defiance of this fundamental rule of citizenship, and in a contorted effort to avoid it, we now have a proposal in Scarsdale to allow noncitizens to vote not directly for candidates for office but indirectly for other individuals who might choose such candidates [“Input sought on revisions to voter eligibility,” Scarsdale Inquirer, July 8]. All this to confuse the issue and to have noncitizens vote.
Scarsdale has been a town and village since about 1701. It has been part of New York and of the United States since our country’s founding. It has never been part of or affiliated with any other government or country.
I do not think we want noncitizens voting directly or indirectly on Scarsdale affairs and I hope the current government and current citizens of Scarsdale will make that clear.
Andrew C. Hartzell Jr.
Eastwoods Lane
