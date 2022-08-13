Scarsdale should invest in signs when roads lead into Scarsdale. We should be proud of our beautiful “Village in a Park.”
Currently, nearly all of the nonstate roads’ (Route 125/Weaver Street is a state road) signs that I have noticed state, “Village Speed Limit 30 mph.” A good example is Saxon Woods Road coming from White Plains into Scarsdale. This sign doesn’t identify the boundary or make a great impression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.