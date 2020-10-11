President Donald Trump has bungled every opportunity to make our country better and the world safer by undermining democracy, destroying faith in our laws and institutions, and fanning the flames of hatred. Methodically he and his enablers have been ripping apart the fabric that holds our society together.
Pick any issue: climate change, health care, immigration, wealth inequality, racial tensions, nuclear proliferation, the economy, the minimum wage, taxes, tariffs, trade wars, education, relationships with our allies, the environment, COVID-19. The list goes on and on.
In addressing two existential threats to human existence — climate change and nuclear war — Trump has made the world far more dangerous by withdrawing from treaties to limit the spread of nuclear weapons, taunting nuclear armed adversaries, and withdrawing military and financial support from our allies.
Concerning climate change, Trump has refused to even acknowledge that it exists, has withdrawn the U.S. from the landmark Paris Climate Change Agreement, has actively promoted the expanded use of fossil fuels, denuded the EPA and rolled back regulations designed to protect the health and well-being of all Americans.
Trump has treated the third existential threat to human survival, pandemic diseases, with equal disdain. He has defunded medical organizations that track and contain diseases, disparaged doctors, and bullied the CDC into suppressing critical public information.
Regarding COVID-19, Trump’s lies and incompetence have led to a confluence of tragedies. More than 7 million Americans have contracted the disease and well over 200,000 have died from it. More disturbing is the projection that without strong coordinated measures being taken on a national level, which Trump adamantly refuses to do, more than twice as many Americans will contract COVID-19 by the end of the year and more than twice as many will die from it.
This is also causing escalating damage to our economy. Tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs, have no means of income, have no medical insurance, and therefore face homelessness and destitution. Thousands of businesses have declared bankruptcy and many major ones have laid off tens of thousands of workers. For millions of Americans, the economy is already in a depression.
If there is any hope of recovery, we must elect Joe Biden and purge the Senate of the Republicans who have put their own personal interests above those of the nation.
Then we need to hold Democrats to the same standards of making our country and its people their top priority. Both parties have often failed us by their greed and pursuit of power over the common good.
It is our collective responsibility as citizens to hold elected officials responsible, and our failure to do so and to vote in every election has contributed to the state we are in today. Democracy is a participatory form of government dependent on “we the people” to defend our liberties and make sure the bounties of our nation are shared equally among all of us. We must all do our part to make this happen.
RICHARD CANTOR
Innes Road
