It seems a great deal can happen in just a few hours in the New York State Legislature.
On the morning of June 2, Assembly Bill 2553 was being discussed in the Ways and Means Committee. The legislation, amending the process for incorporating a village, could have offered a more equitable set of standards than the current outdated NYS Village Law, which provides no protection or consideration for those left behind in the remaining town of Greenburgh if Edgemont incorporates.
However, just a few hours later, the bill — now radically changed with just the addition of the letter A (2553A) — is completely gutted, offering no protection for those most vulnerable in Greenburgh and providing no additional regulatory requirements for incorporating a village.
The earlier bill offered intelligent changes, directing the New York State comptroller’s office — not the town supervisor — to make the final determination of the sufficiency of the petition. The criteria for the comptroller’s decision were to be based upon factors such as: “that the overall public interest shall be served by the incorporation of the territory into a village,” and “that the cost of the village shall not be an undue burden upon the territory to be incorporated or the remainder of the town.” That language is now gone.
Having the NYS comptroller render the decision as to whether an incorporation would be acceptable would have removed any perceived political agenda or motive, and allowed a neutral governmental agency to determine the feasibility of incorporation being successful for the proposed village without devastating the balance of the town.
The new version of the bill removes all new requirements and renders the comptroller’s role as to collect and analyze data and send it back to the town supervisor, who cannot even utilize the results to determine the sufficiency of the petition.
Although the earlier legislation did not offer any voting representation to the remaining residents of the town, a fact I believe to be most egregious, at least it offered a modicum of protection and some level of consideration for those most vulnerable.
We have no way to know whether this dramatic change in legislative direction was caused by the pressure of the Edgemont Incorporation Committee’s lobbyists, or by elected officials more concerned with donations and political power than they are for their constituents, or simply by indifference to equity and justice, but I believe that an expression of outrage by people of conscience would be most appropriate and warranted.
I do not know if any level of intervention will move the NYS Legislature to return the original safeguards to the current bill, or if even the amended version of the bill will pass the Assembly, or Senate in any form, but the immoral actions of those individuals involved in “neutering” the original bill should be held to task for their actions.
I urge all concerned to review the bill at nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/2553A.
Those who wish to express their outrage should immediately contact our representatives, Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, and ask that they intervene on behalf of our community.
Michael Schwartz
Rock Hill Lane
