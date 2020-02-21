Mr. Feiner and his assorted town boards are wreaking havoc on our town to benefit the developers and special interest groups seeking to build their assisted living monstrosities in residential neighborhoods, hand them off to a management company and then disappear until the next postage stamp-sized parcel becomes available for them to overdevelop.
The latest one is the Maplewood proposal on W. Hartsdale Avenue. Should this be allowed to continue? Of course not. But Mr. Feiner’s apparent modus operandi is to pre-meet with the developers, tell them what they need to do and, once completed, submit their proposal and receive record-setting and speedy approvals — unlike what any resident would ever get.
Does Greenburgh need this many assisted living facilities? Doubtful. Will you be able to afford to live there? Maybe — for awhile anyway. The minimum costs we’ve all seen so far has been around $7,000 per month, and that’s without additional care some might need. Once you run out of money, what happens to you then?
Mr. Feiner is turning Greenburgh into “Grayburgh.” This is not a good transformation for our town, and we should have an assisted living moratorium until we can evaluate the needs and viability of them in our town. It’s the only way we’ll get a better Greenburgh.
TOM BOCK
Vice President
Fulton Park Civic Association
White Plains
