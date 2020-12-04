The following letter seeking community help is reprinted with permission.
Dear Edgemont/Scarsdale families,
In our ongoing efforts to keep our schools open, we have an immediate and urgent need for more substitute teachers and substitute clerical support. If you or someone in your household (including college students) would be interested in helping out, please contact Amanda DeFonce at adefonce@edgemont.org or 914-472-7768 ext. 4403 to express your interest.
Prior experience working in schools is not a must; a can-do attitude and a desire to help keep our schools open are the main requirements. The rate for non-certified teachers is $100 per day.
We are also in search of crossing guards for both elementary schools. More information about this role can be found online at https://bit.ly/2KPfYOw.
Additionally, if Edgemont is designated a yellow zone, we will be conducting testing for COVID-19 on our campus for our students. We will need volunteers to assist with parking and social distancing. Watch for additional information on how to assist in this effort.
Preference will be given to Edgemont applicants but all are welcome to apply.
Thank you for considering these opportunities to have a direct impact on our district’s ability to remain open safely.
Victoria Kniewel
Superintendent, Edgemont Schools
