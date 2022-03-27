In last week’s Scarsdale Inquirer [March 11], the letter by Bob Bernstein replying to my letter and that of Hugh Schwartz continues to misrepresent the reasons his clients — the CGCA, ECC and GFD — lost their cases on Shelbourne against the Town of Greenburgh and the zoning board. Rather than quoting from the decisions, he quotes from his allegations, which the courts rejected.
My letter had summarized the reasons for his clients’ three loses at the Appellate Division. None was due to a “disturbing ruling” from the courts suggesting that “Edgemont residents will be powerless to oppose land use decisions.” Rather, the lower and appellate courts applied the normal standing requirements, and found none of the petitioner/plaintiffs (who were from Edgemont and Ardsley) were within the required proximity to the Shelbourne development.
With respect to Mr. Bernstein’s suit on behalf of the CGCA, ECC and individuals against the Town, the Appellate Court stated:
“Here, the individual petitioners/plaintiffs failed to establish that their properties were located in sufficient proximity to the proposed development to give rise to an inference of damage or injury,” (emphasis added), citing other Appellate Division decisions. The court further found their “generalized allegations” did not show an actual injury separate from the general public.
The Appellate Court’s decision affirmed the lower court decision of Judge Cacace, rejecting the proximity claims. Judge Cacace found the individuals’ allegations about abutting the project to “not [be] substantiated,” and “failed to relate — in any manner — the actual spatial distance” between the residences and the facility or property.
There is no standing without a showing or inference of damage or injury. There was no inference here because, despite their claims, the court found the residents were not in “sufficient proximity” to the project or property. Either they weren’t as close as Mr. Bernstein claims, or they failed to present evidence of the actual distance to the court.
With respect to the GFD’s cases, it lost in one case on statute of limitations — it brought the case too late — and the other on res judicata — it lost before on the same issue and can’t bring a second case on the same issue.
Mr. Bernstein notes that Hugh [Schwartz] is chair of the planning board and I am his wife, and suggests our summary of the decisions is based on our agenda. He fails to mention that I am an attorney. While not a land use attorney, I can read a decision and know well the concept of standing. Hugh, as a member of the Greenburgh Planning Board for 20 years, is very familiar with land use law.
I suggest that it is Mr. Bernstein who has an agenda, to rationalize his losses and rile up the Edgemont community in his push for incorporation of the village of Edgemont. As to why the courts decided the way they did, don’t get fooled again.
JANET LINN
Sherwood Place
