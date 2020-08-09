Like many others, my family moved to Scarsdale for the school system. As an ER doctor at one of the hardest hit hospitals, my husband has made my family well aware of the danger COVID-19 poses. However, as many summer camps have proven, there are ways to hold more in-person schooling and still be safe. [Schools Superintendent] Dr. Hagerman and the [school] board have continued to ignore creative ways to hold school in favor of this very flawed restart plan.
First, I fail to understand how it is expected for elementary school students to make progress when they have seven hours or so total of learning. How, when we pay taxes that are so high compared to other school districts, are we receiving less of an education?
Everyone wants the high school to remain competitive and continue to lead to a quality education with amazing college admissions. But, are you thinking of Scarsdale’s future with this plan? Do you really think K and first grade students can learn to read with so little in school time? Do you think Zoom sessions are effective? I can tell you, they are not. Multiple studies have shown that, including one from the New England Journal of Medicine that the board chose to ignore.
Thus, in 10 to 12 years hence, when these students are in high school and they don’t have adequate study, reading or math skills, the SHS teachers will be baffled, the ratings of Scarsdale will drop, and everyone will be up in arms when housing prices plummet. You need to think long term, not just short term.
I fail to see why creative ideas such as tents and outdoor space were rejected. Your reasons for rejecting these things are not adequate.
In addition, has the board thought about the impact this plan has on dual-income working families? Clearly not, as the meeting to discuss this plan is scheduled in the middle of the work day (perhaps purposely?) to preclude working parents from participating.
Then there is the Zoom session that was added on from 2 to 3 p.m. Did the board think about those parents with younger preschoolers to pick up around 1 or 2 p.m., as classes are actually running in-person for preschool? Did the school board even consider the fact that an elementary school student cannot stay home alone on a Zoom without a parent present?
The reason for rejecting livestreaming is also ridiculous. The teachers may get distracted? There isn’t enough money for webcams? This is Scarsdale. I am positive almost every parent of a school-aged child would be willing to donate a webcam if asked to do so, in order to have livestreaming.
Lastly, I work in special education law in New York City. I won’t even get started in the denial of FAPE [the law protecting the right to a Free Appropriate Public Education] that this abysmal plan will lead to for special education students.
The time to change this plan is now before it’s too late. This is our children’s future. This is Scarsdale’s future.
JENNIFER TEIGMAN
Rugby Lane
