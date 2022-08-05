We proudly support Catherine Parker for Congress in the redrawn District NY-16 and encourage eligible voters to vote for Catherine in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Here’s why:

Catherine has 15 years of experience and a proven track record as an elected legislator representing Westchester residents.

