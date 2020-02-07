Senior citizen with low incomes may be eligible for a partial property tax exemption up to 50% of their assessment. The exemption is based on their level of income through a sliding scale with a maximum of $37,399 and a minimum of $0.
A recipient who has an income of $37,399 receives a 5% exemption and anyone whose income is less than $29,000 receives a 50% exemption and it slides down from 50% to 5% based on income. Historically, the New York State Legislature had increased the maximum limits on a regular basis. However, I do not recall exactly, but the maximum amounts have not changed in at least 15 years.
It is very difficult to live in Westchester, let alone at such a low fixed income. I believe the State Legislature should increase the limits, particularly in Westchester County. In New York City, their limits are up to $50,000. In the law it is a local option to increase the amounts so local governments that do not want to participate would have the option.
PAUL J. FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
