I got to know Justin Arest well during his first term as a village trustee when I served as mayor. He worked hard. I can’t recall any board-related event Justin didn’t attend and participate meaningfully in the discussion. He personally explored issues by going to sites that were the subject of board attention and often asked me to join him to help me better understand relevant issues. He tried to find the option that would serve Scarsdale residents and businesses best. To do this, he discussed options with village staff and fellow board members. If those discussions shared new information, he was prepared to change his initial opinion on a matter if he saw residents and/or businesses would benefit more from a change in his original position.
Having served as deputy mayor, Justin was often asked to take on responsibility for researching and organizing information regarding issues in order to better focus board decision-making. I have no doubt that he will serve as mayor with the same focus he brought to his service as a trustee.
