Re: the article “Strength in numbers” (Front page, Scarsdale Inquirer, Oct. 21) … At a time when we are barraged with news of divisiveness, conflict and animosity, the Scarsdale High School Class of 2023 showed what real humanity looks and feels like in honoring the memory of Paulie Jimenez Jr. and giving ongoing support to his parents and family. The devastating tragedy of Paulie’s untimely loss was hopefully softened by the heartwarming compassion of the Class of ’23 and the Scarsdale Raiders football team.
As a graduate of Scarsdale High School 50 years ago, my heart soared with pride to know that this year’s seniors reflect the best of this special community.
