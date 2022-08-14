I am writing to endorse Vedat Gashi in the Democratic primary race for Congress in the 16th Congressional District. Mr. Gashi is challenging Jamaal Bowman who, in his first term in Congress, has failed to adequately represent his constituents and does not deserve to be re- elected.
I have worked with Vedat in his role as chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee of the Westchester County Legislature. I have been impressed by his intelligence, work ethic and devotion to the Westchester residents he serves so well. I know he stands with me on issues that are so important to all of us, including building and upgrading infrastructure projects in Westchester. Mr. Bowman, on the other hand, voted against the infrastructure bill in Congress.
