The Inquirer article “Town enters agreement with green ESCO” [Oct. 2] gave the impression that renewable energy is cost prohibitive. It is not.
Some years ago, I joined a green ESCO and was expecting to pay much more for clean electricity. After a month, I saw I was paying less. Thinking a mistake was made, I called Con Edison. A customer service representative explained that Con Edison’s price varies each month and I did save $1.50 with the renewal energy.
From studying my bills, I found there are two charges than make up the electricity charge: the delivery charge and the supply charge. Only the supply charges can be switched to an ESCO and it is the smaller of the two charges and about half of Con Ed’s delivery charge.
For example, my electricity bill from May 14 to June 15, 2020 was $134.91 for 544 kWh usage at supply cost of 7 cents per kWh. I paid $96.83 to Con Ed for delivery and $38.08 to my ESCO, Clean Choice Energy Inc., for the supply. Another savings is realized because a nonprofit ESCO does not charge sales tax.
Using Sustainable Westchester’s 2021 residential energy supply rates of 7.405 cents per kWh for renewables and 6.749 cents per kWh for standard, the increase for using the higher renewable rate was only $3.71 for 533 kWh usage and less than $10 more for 1500 kWh usage. The average home uses less than 1000 kWh per month.
Using renewable energy is a small price for cleaner air. My daughter’s asthma medicines cost far more. Promoting clean energy is promoting clean air for all residents. Many times, we neglect to see the true cost of a lower price. For my family and many families in Westchester County, air pollution is costly. It is well worth paying more for clean energy and clean air for everyone.
ELAINE WEIR
Brewster Road
