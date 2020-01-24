We have pedestrians (mostly commuters), jaywalking on Freightway Road endangering both pedestrians and drivers. We have commuters walking diagonally, texting and not paying any attention to their surroundings, especially cars that are leaving the Freightway parking structure.
Maybe we can have a crosswalk?
Westchestergov.com provides some safety tips for pedestrians:
Walk on sidewalks. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the road or on the left shoulder of the road, facing the traffic flow.
Cross at marked crosswalks or intersections. Pedestrians are most often hit by cars when they cross the road at places other than intersections.
Look left, right, and left for traffic. Stop at the curb and look left, right, and left again for traffic. Stopping at the curb signals drivers that you intend to cross. Always obey traffic signals.
See and be seen. Drivers need to see you to avoid you. Stay out of the driver’s blind spot. Make eye contact with drivers when crossing busy streets. Wear bright colors or reflective clothing if you are walking near traffic at night. Carry a flashlight when walking in the dark. In bad weather, take care that your umbrella or raincoat does not prevent approaching vehicles from seeing you.
Watch your kids. Do not let kids play near traffic or cross the street by themselves. Small children should not be allowed to play or walk near traffic. Kids cannot accurately judge vehicle distances and speeds and may make unpredictable movements.
Drinking and walking? Alcohol can impair the judgment and motor skills of pedestrians just as it does for drivers. Don’t take alcohol risks with walking, just as you would not with driving. Take the bus, take a cab, or have a friend drive you home. Beware of the effects of prescription and nonprescription medications and drugs, too.
Obey traffic signals. At intersections where traffic is controlled by signals or a traffic officer, pedestrians must obey the signal and not cross against the stop signal unless specifically directed to go by a traffic officer.
Enforcing all pedestrian laws [is also essential for safety], including jaywalking, walking on the wrong side of the road, crossing the street diagonally rather than perpendicularly, crossing against a Do Not Walk sign and, for motorists, failure to yield the right of way in a crosswalk that doesn’t include pedestrian signage (and of course when such crosswalks show walk signs).
JOHN AOKI
Owner, Sol-La Gifts
Garth Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.