As hundreds of members of the Burson Person family — what the alumni call themselves — and many hundreds more of public relations icons and friends marched into the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Friday, Feb. 28, all with wide smiles, it was obvious they were ready to celebrate the life and accomplishments of the late Harold Burson, who died in January at age 98.
It was a great celebration with thoughtful speakers who knew Harold well.
Many unabashedly said in private and public they owed their career to Harold. They also voiced they knew that one of Harold’s great joys was in helping others to reach their full potential.
As a friend, mentor and counselor to many, including me, Harold left us with a legacy of high standards for corporate and individual behavior, as well as always insisting upon corporate social responsibility, product excellence and unabated integrity. His ideas about PR challenges like the Tylenol crisis and the introduction of “New Coke” are strategic examples of Harold’s time-tested and plainspoken communications plans for success.
In one way or another this former Edgemont resident, described by PR Week as the 20th century’s most influential PR figure, taught us how to be courteous, thoughtful and generous while growing a communication business that at one time was the No. 1 PR firm in the world. He did that while living what could be described as a cherished life. Harold created that Burson Person culture that still unites former employees. Today the Burson name is part of Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a multinational public relations and communications firm headquartered in New York City.
Since my wife Linda Blair and I also knew the late Bette Foster Burson, Harold’s wife of 63 years who predeceased him, equally well, it was nice to hear some of the Burson alumni and family speakers honor her with anecdotes about how valuable she was to Harold and Burson-Marsteller. Her quick wit and dry humor came through loud and clear. Harold always said she was the second employee of the young Burson PR firm. He always added that in the beginning it was their “dual partnership” that made the firm survive and run smoothly.
The third employee was Buck Buchwald, former vice chairman of Burson-Marsteller and the first president of the Public Relations Society of America-New York Chapter. At the memorial celebration, Buck recounted a host of serious and humorous stories from his more than 50 years at the firm. It was clear he was one of the favorites of the Burson alums.
The only quotation in the program came from Harold: “I’d like to think that people would say he gave more than he took, that his circle was a better place because of him. I think if that happens, that I’d be very satisfied.”
You can be very satisfied, Harold.
BILL DOESCHER
Yonkers, formerly of Scarsdale
