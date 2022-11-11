College scholarships are available to attend Penn State University from the Penn State Phi Sigma Delta Educational Foundation. We are taking nominations for the scholarships from Scarsdale and Edgemont High School students with good grades and financial need who are interested in attending Penn State.
As a volunteer Penn State alumni recruiter for more than 25 years, I have helped more than 50 area students achieve their dream of going to Penn State.
