The following letter to the village board is published with the writer’s permission.
Dear Mayor and Trustees,
Our perennial problem with potholes and the village roads is particularly pernicious this winter. Indeed, when I was out walking my two Old English sheepdogs on Spier Road just the other week, I stepped onto a crack in the roadbed, my right ankle gave way, and I fell face down into the pavement, scraping the bridge of my nose and ruining a brand new pair of prescription glasses. Violet, the 2-year-old dog, was very upset and returned to lick my bloody face. Rocket was just annoyed at the delay in his walk.
But our village roads really are in terrible condition — probably the worst I’ve seen in my 20 years of residency. Although the village manages to throw some residual funds into repaving beyond the modest budgetary allocation, the village never catches up, and now the situation is deteriorating rapidly.
What’s needed is an immediate updated road condition survey and an accelerated repaving plan. I understand that more monies may be available from the state and federal governments to aid localities in this regard. In the past, I’ve urged the village to issue a several-million-dollar bond to fund a significant road repair effort. Interest rates are still very low, and properly performed road repairs should last 15 years or significantly longer — a time period befitting bonding. I renew my suggestion that the village issue a bond to support expanded road repaving this year.
The quality of recent repaving efforts has not been very good. Roads in my former neighborhood, Crane Berkeley, were repaired several years ago, and have deteriorated significantly already. Better quality control over the contractors is needed and they must be held accountable for subpar work.
Bob Berg
Black Birch Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.