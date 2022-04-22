Scarsdale is currently faced with two significant financial and personnel situations. The IRS has assessed fines of more than $800,000 against our school district with possibly more penalties to come, but our school superintendent allegedly failed to be open with our elected school board members about this matter prior to March 25. There is no defense for his apparent secrecy versus the board. He also may have broken his contract when he failed to notify the school board 12 months in advance of his departure for a new job at the Chicago Latin School probably for more than his Scarsdale salary of $495,000.
The Scarsdale School Board should fire Dr. Hagerman immediately and use any saved money from his contract to pay fines from the IRS.
The second item is the village administration’s failure to recognize the dramatic rise in the interest rate for the coming fiscal year. The village has its $40 million of unassigned and other funds invested at between 0.05% and 0.25%. The village should immediately invest the $40 million into one-year treasury bills yielding 2.09% that would earn the village and its taxpaying residents $836,000 in interest income for the June 1 fiscal year versus the current village estimate of $170,000. Our residents should consider this $666,000 difference an error against our taxpayers. In fact the Federal Reserve has projected that the Federal Funds rate could rise to 3.50% over the next year, thereby adding further interest income to the village and reducing any tax rate increase by 2%.
I am a professional money manager with 28 years’ experience at Goldman Sachs and managing my own firm, Harrison Capital Management for 27 years. I follow the money markets and the stock market every day of my career.
Bob Harrison
Fox Meadow Road
