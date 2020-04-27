Back in February (eons ago) I suggested Scarsdale reject the divisive fear mongering of a small group in town called the VCP, who repeatedly run candidates for office without the endorsement of Scarsdale’s dynamic nonpartisan system. They disinform, criticize, oversimplify and make false promises. It’s a disservice to our village.
Today, as we face a complex crisis that demands community cooperation, the political tactics of the VCP are not just a tiresome distraction, they are dangerous.
Bob Berg and his team are busy circulating a furious petition that seeks drastic budget cuts and recommends hard hits to the fire department and police force (yes, our brave first responders).
We all desire economic relief during times of great uncertainty, but it must be rational and responsible. We cannot undermine support for our frontline heroes during a pandemic; they literally put their lives at risk for ours. To cut their budget is a desperate recommendation that could harm lives.
Maybe you are like me right now — oddly busy yet feeling underproductive. My work suffers. I am anxious about going to the market and already tired of Zoom. I am worried about my parents’ health, my children’s development, and my savings. I am sad over losing two elder family members, unable to contemplate the indignity of anyone dying alone. These are not easy times.
Even with mounting stress, I recognize my privilege to live in this idyllic hamlet, where social distancing includes abundant spring flowers and check-ins from concerned neighbors. My family didn’t move here for low taxes; we moved here despite high ones. We moved here for the promise of excellence, convenience and community — and Scarsdale delivers. Even now as we face this crisis together, life here is safe and supported.
I question the judgment of the authors of this petty petition. I’m distressed by the false accusations that our village leadership is incompetent and careless. It’s nonsense. Frankly, I resent the need to defend the integrity of our village board and staff at a time when we should be saying, “Thank you, how can I help?”
The village is well run, dictated by conservative financial practices that produce a AAA credit rating year after year. Mayor Marc Samwick and Trustees Justin Arest, Lena Crandall, Jonathan Lewis, Seth Ross, Rochelle Waldman and Jane Veron, along with village professionals, carefully balance every aspect of the budget over many months. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, they pivoted together to immediately establish a contingency fund, identify economies and ensure our community’s safety by funding essential services. The board of trustees has the ability to amend the budget at any time during the year and has pledged continuous review. They seek input, listen, reflect, debate, deliberate and compromise. They work on our behalf.
Please join me to thank Scarsdale fire, police, sanitation and public works departments, along with all the village staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to make our lives safe and healthy. They deserve our respect and support.
We are in good (washed) hands. Let’s keep it that way.
DIANE GREENWALD
Oak Lane
