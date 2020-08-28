Do you want a 5G cell tower on your front lawn or next to your kids’ school? Well, that’s likely to happen if Scarsdale’s village board of trustees doesn’t develop a proactive plan to address the looming 5G issue.
Scarsdale faces the imminent prospect of dozens, if not hundreds, of 5G wireless antennas being deployed in close proximity to homes and schools throughout our community. Yet, the village board has no plan on how to manage or respond to the threatening flood of antenna applications, stonewalling residents who have raised concerns about the implementation process.
Major telecom companies are actively deploying and/or applying to deploy their unsightly and potentially hazardous infrastructure in neighboring municipalities from Rye to White Plains to New Rochelle, and elsewhere in Westchester. 5G-enabled antennas have already been installed here in our area — across the street from Quaker Ridge Elementary School, on Palmer Avenue near Heathcote Elementary School and on Post Road next to Scarsdale High School.
Once again, Scarsdale is behind the eight ball, with our village government failing to solicit input from the public proactively about how we want this technology safely implemented in our village. According to federal rules, once a telecom company files an application for a 5G installation, the village has only 60 days to rule upon an application for collocation on existing structures and 90 days for new builds or else the application is deemed “granted.” If Scarsdale Village fails to adopt a wireless telecommunications code with adequate safeguards, soon you could wake up one morning with a mini cell tower on your front lawn and have no recourse.
Please sign the petition to Mayor Marc Samwick and the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees today to support transparent government and a fair public input process regarding 5G.
See the petition at https://bit.ly/3gie1UU. If you have any questions or concerns, please email zberg4@gmail.com.
ZOE BERG
Black Birch Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.