This is an important year for federal and state elections. The federal midterm elections will determine who controls Congress — the House of Representatives and the Senate. Here, in our home state of New York, we will have the opportunity to vote for governor, state comptroller, state attorney general, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, congressional representatives, state senators, state assembly representatives and certain more local positions, like county court judge.
While these elections may seem far away, the process to reach November 2022 is starting now. Shortly, members of the Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee will be knocking on the doors of local Democrats to gather signatures for petitions to qualify our candidates to get on the ballot. Regardless of whether a candidate is a challenger or an incumbent, candidates must obtain signatures to get on the ballot. The only exceptions are those candidates who are running statewide who were endorsed at our state convention held last week.
The petitioning process is politics as local as local can be. Local Democrats help determine who are their candidates by participating in the petitioning process. Please welcome our members and take part in the democratic process.
MYRA SAUL
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.