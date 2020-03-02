The New York State plastic bag ban goes into effect Sunday. The ban reflects a masked anti-consumer initiative cloaked in dubious environmentalism. Sure, it is hostile to the environment if the sack provided at supermarkets is immediately discarded. But that ignores the possibility that many people — me included — use those sacks again to discard trash or for other purposes. Every bag I don’t get for free at the checkout counter at the supermarket is one more I have to purchase in the aisles. So how has the environment been helped?
For those of us who use the sack more than once, there is no net change in bag use. I am just paying for what I used to get for free. What has happened by the introduction of the ban is that (1) I am spending more to throw away my garbage, (2) the grocer’s income has increased (I don’t pretend to think the supermarket will cut prices because it saves money by avoiding distributing free grocery sacks) and (3) government will benefit from the taxes on the supermarket’s increased earnings.
Rather than degrading consumer convenience and increasing costs to consumers, wouldn’t a better solution be something simple like this:
• Encourage customer re-use of grocery sacks to avoid waste;
• Create incentives or pressure on sack manufacturers to re-engineer the product or use new materials to be more friendly to the environment.
Last point: those reusable sacks consumers will now be compelled to purchase and bring to the store for groceries are not a “durable good.” They will look ratty soon enough and also end up in landfills.
RONALD WINTERS
Myrtledale Road
