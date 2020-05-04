The following letter to the community is reprinted at the request of the writer.
To the residents and businesses of Scarsdale,
It is with sincere appreciation that I write this letter acknowledging the great acts of kindness and thoughtful words our members have received from the residents and the businesses of the village of Scarsdale.
As the majority stays home to save lives, the Scarsdale Uniformed Fire Fighters Association continues to remain on duty, ever vigilant 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Scarsdale UFFA is proud to continue serving and protecting you and your families, as well as the great many local businesses in our community. We have increased our cleaning and sterilization procedures ensuring our equipment is safe for our members and our community. Please make no mistake: we are ready and prepared in the event you need us to respond. Be assured that we will make every possible effort to be able to continue our exceptional service to you.
Pandemic or business as usual; our highly trained and dedicated members show up to work every day. No matter the circumstance, life and fire safety are our primary objectives. The village of Scarsdale has three strategically placed firehouses staffed continuously with professional firefighters at the ready and able to respond at any moment. When we receive an alarm, we will respond to your doorstep with professional, courteous and skilled firefighters prepared to remedy any situation.
Throughout the country essential workers continue to provide the best possible services despite looking into the face of an invisible killer. Sadly, thousands of people throughout the country have been greatly affected by this horrific virus as well. At one point during this pandemic, seven Scarsdale firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, all of them have made full recoveries, and we avoided the unthinkable.
We understand that not everyone has been as fortunate, and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to you and all those affected.
We encourage you to visit our Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association Facebook page at facebook.com/local1394/. While visiting, you can see our proud history of supporting community organizations who further help and support our community. These organizations have included: The Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society CT Westchester Chapter, The Muscular Dystrophy Association, The Salvation Army and many others. Our most recent friend, ally and partner in the fight against COVID-19 is Bake Back America. A local organization created right here in our own community of Scarsdale.
We look forward to continuing working with them and assisting them in their mission. We hope that these partnerships remind everyone that we can and will get through this together.
On behalf of the Scarsdale Uniformed Firefighters Association, be safe, stay healthy and informed and most of all, be well.
DOUGLAS MIGNONE
President Local 1394 UFFA of Scarsdale
