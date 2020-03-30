The Inquirer reported the theft of campaign signs of the Voters Choice Party [Scarsdale police blotter, March 20]. While any theft of property should not be condoned, the fact is that these signs are an affront to the sensibilities of many in Scarsdale. This political party, which is trying to take over the board of trustees, polluted the village with these signs and disturbed its quaintness and tranquility. Their placing of these signs clearly demonstrates that the VCP does not represent what Scarsdale is about.
They should be sent a strong message by the voters and be defeated in the coming election [on April 28].
WILLIAM STERN
Rural Drive
