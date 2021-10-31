As residents of Scarsdale for almost 47 years, one of the highlights of living here for us is looking forward to summers at the Scarsdale pool.
It is one of the most beautiful pool complexes we have seen. Friends from other areas are amazed at the size and beauty of the complex. One doesn’t see Olympic-size pools at a recreation area very often. How many municipal pools are on several acres of grassy lands, rolling hills and majestic trees.
We concur with Scarsdale residents Susan Levine and Bob Harrison in stating that spending $114,000 on a consultant is a waste of money.
We could utilize that money to upgrade certain things at the pool, such as upgrading the bathrooms, showers and locker rooms to more modern standards.
When I swim laps, I can see that the pool could use a painting. Put that money toward new filters and pipes if needed.
As Susan stated in a recent letter in the Inquirer [“Residents should visit the pool to see all it has to offer,” Oct. 15], the snack bar serves a variety of foods that are tasty and healthy and at a reasonable price. On a hot day, it’s so nice to have a light dinner with friends as the sun starts to set; the beauty of the whole complex is wonderful. Matter of fact, we have no desire to do much traveling in the summer, because we feel we’re on vacation when going to the pool. Who needs to buck the traffic on a hot summer’s day?
We thought it was a good idea to open up the pool to a limited number of nonresidents to bring in more revenue. That could be continued.
Why not send out a survey to Scarsdale residents to see their feelings as to what should be done. Then you’ll have a better idea as to how to proceed.
Stop wasting money on consulting fees when “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”; just bring it up to modern-day standards.
PHYLLIS and MELVIN LEITNER
Crest Lane
