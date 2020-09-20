I’m writing to thank everyone who made the Scarsdale pool season happen. A special thanks to the pool staff including every lifeguard and maintenance person. You folks literally saved the summer for many of us. Much gratitude and thanks.
Carrie Moskowitz
Highland Way
