The article “School board adopts inclusion, equity policy,” in the Inquirer April 16, reported that Scarsdale’s Board of Education voted unanimously to implement Policy 0105 as proposed by the New York State School Board Association (NYSSBA). The goal of Policy 0105 is to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in an attempt to improve the educational opportunities and outcomes for individuals in groups whose educational advancement, it is believed, has been hampered by discrimination. Both the NYSSBA’s policy and the Scarsdale School Board’s action are part of an initiative by the New York State Board of Regents, which recently announced a “framework” and stated its expectation that “all school districts will develop policies that advance” DEI. The Regents’ framework suggests that schools “consider the entirety of the schooling process.” As commonly used, “diversity, equity and inclusion” — with equity meaning fairness — are goals that undoubtedly have broad support in Scarsdale.
Scarsdale’s DEI policy currently lacks specificity, though, and the superficial appeal of DEI should not deflect awareness from the fact that implementing it will likely entail profound and far-reaching changes to district education. DEI is another term for a collection of ideas called Critical Race Theory (CRT), which centralizes the importance of racism as a social factor.
Clearly, racism is central to the NYSSBA’s Policy 0105. For instance, it lists as possible DEI procedures examining “personal biases and the ways we may be privileged or unaware”; acknowledging “historical institutions, such as racism, sexism, classism, ableism, heterosexism and other forms of oppression or ‘isms’ that has (sic) systematically limited the educational and societal advancement of marginalized groups”; and eliminating “practices ... that result in predictably lower academic achievement for any student group.”
If adopted, these and other policies could easily have undesirable results. They could subordinate academic excellence to DEI/CRT, for instance. They also risk heightening social divisions and demoralizing some students.
These concerns are not merely speculative. Bari Weiss, a former editor at The New York Times, has chronicled the problems encountered with DEI/CRT at elite schools in Los Angeles and Manhattan. Some parents at the schools believe there is a fixation on race and an overemphasis on America’s transgressions. Some children feel oppressed and fear social shaming. Both parents and children fear speaking out and worry about student indoctrination. Separately, a math teacher at Manhattan’s Grace Church School has publicly stated that his school’s anti-racism pedagogy has, among other negative side effects, resulted in some students being identified as members of oppressor groups and others as the oppressed.
Scarsdale’s BOE and school employees doubtless are well-intentioned and conscientious civil servants. The district, though, is embarked on a new course that likely will entail highly controversial measures that could result in very troubling consequences. Scarsdale’s school district leaders must avoid other schools’ mistakes. They must operate transparently, and their policies should align with the expressed opinions of the Scarsdale community and its representatives. And it is vitally important that we citizens stay informed and share our views in the several ways available.
JOHN FEREBEE
Paddington Road
