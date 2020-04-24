On behalf of the 5,400 essential postal workers in Westchester, we thank residents for the many positive notes, drawings and messages of encouragement posted at their mailboxes for our employees.
Nowhere in the country has the coronavirus hit harder. It’s not business as usual. Like our communities, we have experienced issues of employee availability that have made it difficult to sustain full service. So the Westchester postal team is especially appreciative for every single thank you message that residents post by their mailboxes.
In addition to being morale boosters, those inspirational messages recognize the crucial role that postal employees and the U.S. mail play in the daily lives of the American people. The messages are also reflective of a recent Pew Research Center poll that found an overwhelming 91 percent of respondents have a favorable view of the USPS, higher than any other federal agency.
You see us on your streets. You visit us at our post offices. And some of us are working behind the scenes where you may never see us. No matter where we work, residents can expect Westchester postal employees will strive to fulfill our essential public service mission. Every mail piece entrusted to our care will get delivered.
Thanks again for your first class confidence in our service. Your trust in the Westchester postal team of employees is well founded and we will deliver.
ELVIN MERCADO
District Manager, USPS
Westchester District
White Plains
